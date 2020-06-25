Animal Crossing: New Horizons is adding swimming

The oceans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons are opening up. Today, Nintendo revealed a summer season replace for the Switch sport, which can be launching on July third and provides a vital function: swimming.

Now, gamers will be capable to leap into the waters that encompass their island and even seek for new sea life that may then be donated to the museum. The replace can even introduce new crafting choices, add mermaid-themed furnishings to gather, and make some modifications to Gulliver, a chicken who continuously washes ashore and can now be decked out as a pirate.

[Announcement]

Cool off this summer season by diving into the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Summer Update – Wave 1, arriving 7/3! Put in your moist go well with to dive & swim within the ocean, and even meet new characters! Stay tuned for information on Wave 2, deliberate for launch in early August. pic.twitter.com/cYd86R7g6D — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) June 25, 2020

This is arguably the most important change to the sport since an April replace that added new gardening options and a mysterious artwork vendor. It additionally seems like there’s extra to return as properly. “Another summer update is planned to be released in early August, so stay tuned for further details to come,” Nintendo says.