‘Animal Crossing’ gets swimming in July 3 update on the Nintendo Switch

As much of the world remains cautious about visiting beaches and swimming pools due to the pandemic, the game provides a virtual way for swimmers to dive for mollusks and sea critters.
Prior to Friday’s update, a character that tried to walk toward the water would hit an invisible barrier. Now once you move your joystick over the waves, your character can swim and dive. The creatures you collect can be donated to the museum curator Blathers, an owl sporting a bow tie.
You also can swim to get scallops, which may be used in DIY recipes to craft mermaid-style furniture in your humble abode. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” enables you to craft furniture by collecting wood, iron and other resources.
To swim in “Animal Crossing,” players should own a virtual wet suit, sold at a shop within the game for digital currency.
As part of the update, Gulliver, an adorable seagull who washes ashore at odd intervals on the Animal Crossing beach, is now dressed as a pirate. He will have a quest for players who will be given a “special reward” whether it’s completed.
For lapsed players of the game tired of running errands across their tropical islands, the July 3 update could be enough incentive to log back on.
“Since time flows naturally in ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ like it does in the real world, the game is always changing,” Nintendo America told CNN Business in a statement. “By providing updates throughout the year, Nintendo hopes that these events will keep players engaged all year round.”
Animal Crossing gets another summer update in early August, according to Nintendo.