‘Animal Crossing’ gets swimming in July 3 update on the Nintendo Switch

As much of the world remains cautious about visiting beaches and swimming pools due to the pandemic, the game provides a virtual way for swimmers to dive for mollusks and sea critters.

Prior to Friday’s update, a character that tried to walk toward the water would hit an invisible barrier. Now once you move your joystick over the waves, your character can swim and dive. The creatures you collect can be donated to the museum curator Blathers, an owl sporting a bow tie.

You also can swim to get scallops, which may be used in DIY recipes to craft mermaid-style furniture in your humble abode. “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” enables you to craft furniture by collecting wood, iron and other resources.