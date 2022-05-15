Home Armenia Ani Arushanyan – President of the Armenian Representation of the World Piano... Armenia Ani Arushanyan – President of the Armenian Representation of the World Piano Teachers Association | Morning By Thomas Delong - May 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Ani Arushanyan – President of the Armenian Representation of the World Piano Teachers Association | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia The body of a citizen was found hanging from a tree in Aznvadzor village Morning Armenia Fire in Metsamor ․ Rescuers evacuated 39 citizens from the building Morning Armenia This year’s winner of “Eurovision 2022” is Ukraine Morning Recent Posts They exchanged experience in different spheres of the city economy. Hrachya Sargsyan received... The price of the dollar has fallen in Armenian banks, the ruble has risen US lawmakers threaten Jordan over refusal to extradite ex-Palestinian prisoner – Middle East Monitor For the first time in Armenia. The whole process of home lending without... Gnishik շ Horns will be launched in Mozrov settlements Most Popular Eurovision 2022: Ukraine Wins The Entire Thing Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra has won the Eurovision Song Contest, in a symbolic show of public support following the country's invasion by Russia. The rap-folk band,... Britney Spears Had A Miscarriage Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari have announced that the singer had a miscarriage. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce... Earthquake in Armenia. Fortunately, it was felt with a magnitude of 3 On May 14, at 21:14 local time (May 13, 17:14 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of... Rebel Wilson Discusses His New Film For the past decade, movie star Rebel Wilson has been the funny girl we’ve come to expect to get the last laugh up on... Fred Ward Passes Away At 79 Fred Ward, a veteran actor who brought a gruff tenderness to tough-guy roles in such films as “The Right Stuff,” “The Player” and “Tremors,”...