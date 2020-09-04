‘Angry Salon Customers’ Protest By Hanging Blow Dryers Outside Nancy Pelosi’s Home

On Thursday, a group of demonstrators collected outside Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home to hang blow dyers and curlers on a tree after the House Speaker was captured breaking COVID-19 constraints to get her hair done.

The all-woman protest group called themselves “angry salon customers” who likewise wish to get their hair done.

Protesters have actually collected in front of Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and are stringing up curlers and blow dryers on a tree after a video emerged of Pelosi getting her hair done indoors/maskless at a SF salon @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/v6KVORByaP — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

The ‘Angry Salon Customers’ Christen The ‘Freedom Tree’

One video revealed a hand-holding circle the tree where the ladies hung hair home appliances. They even curtained an American flag over part of the tree, christening it the “Freedom Tree.”

The tree of blow dryers and curlers has actually been embellished with an American flag and called the Freedom Tree by protestors in front of Nancy Pelosi’s home @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/0dY9SU4JeV — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) September 3, 2020

Trump Calls Pelosi A Hypocrite