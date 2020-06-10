Angry Birds Maker Rovio Looks to Women to Solve Growth Puzzle

Rovio Entertainment launched Small Town Murders, a brand new puzzle sport aimed toward girls over 35, on Wednesday in its newest try to cut back its reliance on Angry Birds.

The Finnish agency’s new sport combines a homicide thriller narrative with so-called match three puzzles, a gaming pattern initially initiated in 2012 by King’s Candy Crush Saga.

Rovio has sought to diversify earlier than, releasing three video games that weren’t Angry Birds themed since 2015, however none have turn into world hits in the identical means as its 2011 blockbuster.

“We see the Small Town Murders sport as a possibility to increase our portfolio for various sorts of gamers and to inform completely different tales,” Rovio’s Puzzle Studio head Miika Tams stated.

Rovio, which listed in 2018, has been making a gentle quarterly video games income of round EUR 60 million euros (roughly Rs. 514 crores) for the previous few years, principally from Angry Birds video games.

But earnings have been hit by rising advertising prices and by its 5G gaming platform Hatch which Rovio has not achieved the curiosity amongst buyers that it had hoped for.

Until now, Rovio’s video games have been focused at kids, however now it’s focusing on adults with extra money to spend on in-game purchases, corresponding to extra strikes or lives to preserve taking part in.

“Women 35-years-old and older are our Puzzle Studio’s main target audience. We have seen that women in this age group play this kind of games the most and usually they have the opportunity to spend money on the games,” Tams instructed Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2020