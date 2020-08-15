Angola orders Brazil evangelical churches to close



The UCKG, Brazil’s most significant evangelical church, inaugurated this temple in Sao Paulo in 2014





Prosecutors in Angola have actually purchased the closure of locations of praise belonging to among Brazil’s most significant churches, implicating it of corruption.

At least 7 structures belonging to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God (UCKG) have actually been taken in the capital, Luanda.

Prosecutors stated the evangelical church had actually been associated with tax scams and other financial criminal activities.

UCKG authorities have formerly highly rejected any misdeed.

Last year about 300 Angolan UCKG bishops broke away from the Brazilian management, implicating it of mismanagement and not being African enough. UCKG authorities explained the allegations as “defamatory”.

The UCKG claims to have about 8 million members in Brazil and branches in a number of African nations. It promotes “prosperity theology”, where followers are informed their faith and contributions to the Church will lead to product wealth.

The row began in 2015 when Angolan bishops broke away …