Anger over wild Bondi private parties as COVID-19 second wave fears grow 

Footage of more than 100 revellers in close proximity at an event in Sydney’s eastern suburbs has sparked anger as the risk of a COVID-19 second wave spreading beyond Victoria keeps growing.

New South Wales Police said they had to shut down multiple private parties in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Saturday.

Video at among the events – showing an in-house DJ and guests dancing in close quarters – prompted outrage after it was shared on social media marketing.

Despite the party exceeding the state’s limit of 20 people permitted inside a home, no fines were issued by police.

‘A number of private parties were shut down because of non-compliance with social distancing guidelines, with attendees shifted from the location,’ a police spokeswoman said.

The large gatherings come as Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned NSW was ‘on high alert’ for a resurgence in cases – with nine now connected to The Crossroads Hotel in Sydney’s south-west.

Ms Berejiklian hit out at rule breakers in her press conference on Sunday, while social media marketing commenters branded those gathered at the party ‘selfish morons’.

Police may also be investigating in case a gathering of supporters watching a trial rugby match in Bellevue Hill on the same day broke social distancing rules.

Photos emerged on line of the gathering, nevertheless the game’s host Easts Rugby Club has denied any coronavirus restrictions were being flouted.

Residents near Cooper Park in Woollahra Sydney’s eastern suburbs meanwhile woke on Sunday morning to find the popular leisure spot’s picnic area had been your website of a mass gathering the night before.

‘So much for social distancing,’ one individual wrote on Twitter as they shared photos of the littered park. ‘Used condoms, pill bags, bottles, all close to a children playground.’

Ms Berejikilan said on Sunday the coming weeks were pivotal in her state’s fight COVID-19.

‘We have literally the next couple of weeks to continue on the strong path we have been on, otherwise we will decrease the path of Victoria,’ she said. ‘It’s up to us now.’

‘I get extremely concerned and upset when we see people flouting the rules which are in place because that will just take us down the path of Victoria,’ she said.

‘If you wake up with a scratchy throat, do not go to work. Get tested and stay home.’

Last week, a popular Sydney pub was issued a $5,500 fine after hundreds of students were caught ignoring social distancing measures.

An investigation premiered into the Golden Sheaf in Double Bay after images emerged of a crowded line beyond your venue on Wednesday night.

Liquor & Gaming NSW believed up to 250 customers didn’t comply with social distancing rules in front of the popular bar.

A statement from Solotel Group CEO Justine Baker, who runs The Golden Sheaf, said the venue comprehended and accepted the fine.

‘Wednesday night showed us that people need to pay more awareness of our guests and the queues beyond your venue as well.’

Mr Baker said the venue had employed more security and staff to help with managing queues and introduced a bookings only policy from 8pm on Wednesdays.

‘We will continue to practice social distancing and COVID-Safe measures within the Golden Sheaf and all of our venues,’ the statement read.