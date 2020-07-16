Anger over video of Indian police attacking Dalit couple

Image copyright

Two officials have now been removed in India following a Dalit couple attempted suicide by consuming pesticide while being evicted from government land.

A video has been widely shared of the police appearing to beat the pair in their state of Madhya Pradesh, as their distraught children cry nearby.

Opposition parties say it is typical of the procedure of Dalits, who are in the bottom of the Hindu caste system.

Despite laws to safeguard them, they still face widespread discrimination.

What happened?

A video shows the police hitting a Dalit man with batons as his wife and others make an effort to save him.

The couple said that they had leased the land for farming and would die if they were evicted.

The Indian Dalit man killed for eating in-front of upper-caste men

What is India’s caste system?

Officials said that the couple, who were being removed from a plot of government land granted for a college, drank pesticide in protest.

They are reported to be recovering in hospital.

What gets the reaction been?

“Our fight is against this mentality and injustice,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi, former leader of the opposition Congress party.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that an investigation was underway and that the local official and the superintendent of police have been removed from their posts.

The police have said they certainly were attacked while trying to eliminate the family.

