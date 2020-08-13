Anger over US single malt whisky tariffs in aircraft subsidy dispute

The UK trade secretary has actually promised to step up efforts to encourage the US to drop tariffs on single malt whisky as the sector criticised her for being too sluggish to secure it from the fallout of an aircraft subsidy row.

Liz Truss was implicated by the Scotch Whisky Association of being “inexplicably slow” to straight take on with the US administration the 25 percent levy on the beverage.

The problem has actually obtained symbolic significance for Boris Johnson’s federal government, which is desperate to reveal that his administration is defending Scottish interests and providing outcomes.

Popular assistance for Scottish self-reliance has actually increased in current months, according to viewpoint surveys, and Mr Johnson is taking a vacation in Scotland next week– viewed as an extremely political option.

Ms Truss advised Bob Lighthizer, US trade agent, to end the levy, presented last October, when she satisfied him in Washington previously this month. But on Wednesday he validated that it would stay in location.

The UK offers about ₤ 1bn of Scotch whisky to the US yearly, of which one-third is single malt, according to the Scotch WhiskyAssociation The US market represents 22 percent of international exports by worth and 11 percent by volume.

The US did nevertheless hold back on a threatened walking in tariffs on other items, consisting of …