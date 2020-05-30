Anger in Egypt over hospitals’ rejection to treat woman infected with COVID-19 – Middle East Monitor

Egyptian activists posted on social media a video of a woman infected with COVID-19 mendacity on the bottom after a number of hospitals refused to treat her, Qatari Al-Sharq newspaper reported on Friday.

The video, which went viral on the web, exhibits the woman mendacity on the bottom of an Egyptian avenue, with her daughter standing beside her.

According to Russia Today, the video was related with indignant messages focusing on the Egyptian authorities, whereas questioning well being companies in the nation.

The woman tried to enter a number of hospitals, however none of them admitted her, allegedly due to an absence of beds or enough treatment.

One activist despatched a message by his Twitter account, the place he posted the video of the woman to the Egyptian Ministerial Council, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Housing, asserting that the woman was dying earlier than folks’s eyes after she was denied entry to hospitals.

He posted a phone quantity for the woman’s daughter, urging folks to name her to supply assist.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Egyptian doctors are being detained due to leaking details about the deteriorating well being circumstances in gentle of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Reuters reported docs stating that the Egyptian authorities are revealing low numbers of fatalities on account of COVID-19, to disguise the actual penalties of the virus on each day life in the nation.

In addition, it reported docs complaining of not having protecting gear or the medicines and medical gear wanted to deal with COVID-19.

Russia Today communicated that the daughter of the infected woman said that her mom was initially denied admission to hospital due to an absence of beds, and was later admitted and had a take a look at that proved she was infected with COVID-19.

The daughter defined that she was transferred to one other hospital, the place she was denied entry and transferred to a 3rd one to be put in quarantine. The third hospital denied her entry.

Reuters, in accordance to Al Sharq newspaper, reported Egyptian docs revealing that they have been warned by the Egyptian authorities not to leak details about COVID-19 to mass media, in any other case, they might face authorized penalties.