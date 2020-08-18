Anger in Brazil as 10-year-old rape victim’s name put online



Pro-choice activists have been campaigning for the legalisation of abortion





There has been outrage in Brazil after the personal details of a 10-year-old rape victim were published online.

The girl’s name was posted by an anti-abortion activist seeking to stop her from having a termination.

Following the online post, abortion opponents gathered outside the hospital where the girl was due to have the procedure.

The girl had become pregnant after being raped. Police arrested a man suspected of raping her on Wednesday.

The case has caused widespread anger in Brazil and a judge has ordered Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove the personal details of the 10-year-old from their sites.

Judge Samuel Miranda Gonçalves Soares ruled that the companies had 24 hours to remove the information or face a fine of 50,000 reais ($9,000; £6,900) a day.

