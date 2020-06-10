Anger at huge shareholder payout as US chain Kohl’s cancels $150m in orders | Global development

Kohl’s, one of many US’s largest clothes retailers, cancelled hundreds of thousands of {dollars} value of present orders from Bangladeshi and Korean garment factories simply weeks earlier than paying out $109m (£85m) in dividends to shareholders, the Guardian can reveal.

The firm cancelled orders of clothes value roughly $100m from Korea and $50m from Bangaldeshi factories after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, and refused petitions from suppliers asking for the choice to renegotiate funds.

The clothes corporations say that Kohl’s introduced its choice to cancel all orders it had already positioned with its world suppliers in a convention name on 22 March. They say the US firm acted unilaterally with out consulting or negotiating with suppliers, a few of which have been doing enterprise with Kohl’s for greater than 20 years. Kohl’s additionally furloughed 85,000 US employees and shuttered its 1,159 shops.

On 1 April, Kohl’s, which is value $2.16bn, paid out $109m in dividends to shareholders.

Kohl’s didn’t reply to the Guardian’s request for remark.

Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), stated that the actions of manufacturers such as Kohl’s has already led to hundreds of garment staff shedding their jobs and factories closing.

According to the BGMEA, as much as 500,000 staff might lose their jobs in June if commitments to pay for ordered inventory that was in manufacturing when the epidemic struck aren’t honoured.

“Brands like Kohl’s say they care about workers, and use their big name to talk about ethical sourcing. But it is a lie,” stated Kalpona Akter, the founding father of the Bangladesh Centre for Worker Solidarity, a union organisation supporting garment staff. “They cancel orders and refuse to pay for orders produced. When we need them most, they turn their backs. They need to do the right thing. They need to pay their bills.”

In a letter to Kohl’s govt board seen by the Guardian, the Korean Federation of Textile Industries has additionally appealed to Kohl’s to honour its present settlement with suppliers and never use “force majeure” clauses in contracts to keep away from paying for clothes already made and able to ship.

Kohl’s is a behemoth amongst division retailer retailers in the US. It has remained worthwhile in a time when rivals such as JC Penney and Sears have slipped out of business. Between 2017 and 2019, Kohl’s paid dividends to its shareholders value $1.2bn. As properly as shopping for from suppliers in Bangladesh and Korea, Kohl’s sources clothes from different international locations together with Haiti, Vietnam and India.

Scott Nova from the Worker Rights Consortium (WRC), stated that Kohl’s actions have been tantamount to exploitation and uncovered the huge energy imbalance in the worldwide garment provide chain

“Kohl’s puts a grossly one-sided cancellation clause in its purchase agreements, allowing it to cancel, and refuse to pay [suppliers] when it decides to,” he stated.

“[The company] has refused to pay for apparel that it ordered and that workers have already made, but the company somehow found a $100m to reward shareholders. It’s hard not to think of these actions as nothing more than a form of robbery.”

Bangladesh depends on the garment business for greater than 80% of its exports and its 4,000 factories make use of Four million individuals, a lot of whom are single moms and younger girls.

Known for its “fast fashion” turnout, Bangladesh has been badly hit by the financial fallout from Covid-19. Exports plummeted 84% in the primary half of April, with $3.18bn-worth of orders cancelled or suspended.

One employee, Hasina, who labored in a manufacturing facility supplying Kohl’s, is pregnant and misplaced her job in April.

“They fired me in the same way they fired my other pregnant colleague,” she stated. “They didn’t pay us our wages, compensation or profit, which I used to be owed after six years working there. The manufacturing facility advised us manufacturers have cancelled or suspended items that have been able to ship.

“I have given all my energy making clothes for very low wages. Manufacturers and fashion brands can profit off the clothes, but nobody cares for us when we are suffering.”