Anger as priest is ‘pressured’ into holding wedding at Welsh Catholic church during lockdown

A Catholic priest was allegedly ‘pressured’ into holding a wedding for a young couple at a Welsh church amid lockdown, with one guest saying ‘coronavirus won’t stop us having a party’.

Father Sebastian Jones performed a wedding service for a young couple at St Alban-on-the-Moors in Splott, Cardiff on May 12, after the parents ‘insisted that it occur immediately’.

Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack confirmed the wedding service occurred and said Father Jones was put ‘under plenty of pressure’ to do the barred ceremony, to which that he ‘caved in’, WalesOnline reported.

A wedding occured at a church in Wales despite lockdown restrictions after a Catholic priest was allegedly ‘pressured’ into holding the ceremony

Images of the wedding were shared on Facebook showing at least ten people, including children, posing for photographs (pictured)

This uses images of the wedding were shared on Facebook showing at least ten people, including children, in what is apparently the Cardiff church.

A Facebook live video also showed guests offering their congratulations to the happy couple and dancing to loud music.

One man is even heard saying: ‘F*** the coronavirus. It won’t stop us having a party.’

Archbishop Stack was ‘shocked and upset’ that the wedding occurred without his knowledge.

The incident, which breached coronavirus lockdown measures, is under investigation by the church.

All weddings, baptisms as well as other ceremonies were banned when lockdown began on March 23.

Archbishop Stack said he’s spoken with Father Jones, who said he was ‘worried concerning the girl’s health insurance and safety’ and wellbeing.

Archbishop Stack said: ‘I share, in ways, the priest’s dilemma nonetheless it was not the proper thing to do, to succumb compared to that pressure.’

Archbishop of Cardiff George Stack (pictured) confirmed the wedding service occurred and said Father Jones was put ‘under plenty of pressure’ to do the barred ceremony

Father Sebastian Jones performed a wedding service for a couple at St Alban-on-the-Moors (pictured) in Splott, Cardiff on May 12

He said it could be a disciplinary matter, where the priest would have to submit his defence.

Father Jones’s superior Father Ignatius Harrison told WalesOnline the priest has been ‘diligent’ in his pastoral care throughout his time in the parish.

Police may also be investigating reports of a ‘wedding party’ that happened on the same day at a Rembrandt Way property in St Julians, Newport.

Ronald Connors confirmed to WalesOnline he owns your home, but denied hosting a wedding party.

He said he’s only held ‘a few barbecues’ along with his family, who ‘live on the site’, and insisted he hadn’t ‘got a clue’ about the wedding ceremony.

Gwent Police Inspector Martin Cawley said officers attended the address after reports of a disturbance between 10pm and 10.15pm and were told that most present were residing at the property.

The residents were advised about social distancing regulations and officers continued to research, as these were unable to identify who lived at your home.

Police have since determined who resides at the property and can take action if it is deemed a breach occurred.

The matter is being investigated by the church (interior pictured) and Archbishop Stack said it could be a disciplinary matter

At the time, the us government prohibited all public gatherings of more than a couple – except for funerals.

In Wales, people were only allowed to leave their domiciles for exercise, essential travel and other basic necessities.

Catholic churches within all 22 dioceses of England and Wales were instructed to close in line with the UK and Welsh Government guidance.

Couples have had pre-booked wedding ceremonies cancelled or postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic, with many opting to hold virtual wedding ceremonies on video conferencing apps instead.

Coronavirus restrictions in Wales have been relaxed this month allowing folks from two different households to meet up each other outdoors, maintaining two-metre social distancing.

Churches will be permitted to reopen for private prayer from June 15 and indoor weddings with around 10 guests may also be permitted from early July.

Boris Johnson also desires to change what the law states to let people hold wedding ceremonies outside, the Sunday Times reported.

Wales has reported 14,396 cases of coronavirus and 1,398 deaths, according to Public Health Wales official figures.