Anger as Kanye West uses names of Islamic angels for new shoe line – Middle East Monitor

American rapper Kanye West, who established his footwear line in 2009, is being accused of disrespecting Islam by naming two of the latest editions to his Yeezy Boost trainers after the religion’s archangels.

Adidas revealed the new shoes Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel last week, who share the names of the Islamic angel responsible for blowing a trumpet to announce the arrival of the Day of Judgement and the angel of death respectively.

Many have taken to Twitter to criticise the ‘Jesus Walks’ rapper and Adidas for culturally appropriating Islam, in addition to the petition that has been launched to boycott the line and change the name of the shoes.

“Naming a shoe after a significant Angel of God, in the Islamic religion, is highly disrespectful,”…

