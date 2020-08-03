Angels To Promote Jo Adell

The Angels will promote leading possibility Jo Adell, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network (via Twitter). The club is off tonight, so he’ll have his very first chance at playing in the majors tomorrow night.

Adell got in each of the previous 2 seasons as an agreement top-ten possibility leaguewide. Selected out of high school in the preliminary of the 2017 draft, he has actually definitely struck his ceiling as a possibility. Now we’ll see whether he can do so as a significant leaguer.

Given the timing of the promo, Adell will not have the ability to accumulate a complete season of MLB service this year. He’s now on track to reach complimentary firm after the 2026 season. If he holds down a lineup area from this point forward, Adell will undoubtedly receive arbitration in advance of the 2023 season as a Super Two gamer.

More to come …