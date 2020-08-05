Angels To Activate Julio Teheran

The Angels will activate right-hander Julio Teheran from the hurt list Wednesday, tweets Jeff Fletcher of the Orange CountyRegister The group has yet to officially reveal the relocation, however Fletcher keeps in mind that supervisor Joe Maddon suggested as much on a pre-game radio look last night. It’ll be Teheran’s 2020 launching and mark his very first start as anAngel The longtime Braves righty tattooed a 1 year, $9MM agreement as a complimentary representative this previous offseason.

Teheran, 29, opened the season on the hurt list after getting a favorable Covid-19 test prior to he was slated to report to SummerCamp Teheran told the L.A. Times’ Mike DiGiovanna that he was symptomatic in late June and early July, however he was ultimately able to sign up with Angels summertime camp about 3 weeks earlier. He’s formerly mentioned that he just thought himself to be about a week behind schedule, and Teheran supposedly tossed a three-inning simulated video game with about 55 pitches tossed recently. He might not be totally extended right now, however he must have the ability to up his pitch count from that level in tonight’s launching versus the Mariners.

An early return from Teheran is a welcome sight for the Angels, who have actually currently been dealt a harsh blow in the rotation after Shohei Ohtani suffered a stretched flexor mass. He’s not anticipated to pitch …