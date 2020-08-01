Angels Select Jose Rodriguez, Option Kyle Keller

The Los Angeles Angels announced a set of lineup relocations after last night’s ballgame. Right- hander Kyle Keller has actually been optioned to their alternative training website. In his location, righty Jose Rodriguez has actually been picked to sign up with the major-league lineup.

Keller, 27, made 2 looks this season, enabling 2 made runs in 2 1/3 innings. He was obtained this previous offseason from the Miami Marlins for Jose Estrada Keller made his major-league launching with 10 looks last season. He has actually regularly installed more than 10 strikeouts per 9 innings in the minors given that being picked in the 18 th round of the 2015 draft. He’ll likely discover his method back to the major-league lineup eventually this season.

Rodriguez, 24, made 9 looks for the Angels last season as a long male out of the pen (1 start), setting up a 2.75 PERIOD throughout 19 2/3 innings. Rodriguez has actually mainly been a starter in the minors, though it’s been a less-than-stellar last number of seasons in the upper levels of the Angels’ system. He published a 6.57 PERIOD throughout Double- A and Triple- A in 2019.