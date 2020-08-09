Angels Recall Patrick Sandoval For Start, Option Luke Bard

The Los Angeles Angels optioned Luke Bard to their alternate website today, remembering Patrick Sandoval in his location, per Jason Martinez of Roster Resource over at Fangraphs.

Sandoval made his major-league launching last season going 0-4 throughout 10 looks (9 starts). His very first start of the season came recently in a 10 -2 Angels win over theMariners Sandoval didn’t get the win as he lasted just 4 innings, though he more than did his part in adding to the win. Sandoval tossed 62 pitches– 40 for strikes– notching 4 strikeouts, strolling one, and quiting 2 runs (though just 1 was made). The 23- year-old southpaw went into the year as the Angels’ # 7-ranked possibility per MLB.com, # 6 byFangraphs The Angels definitely hope/expect the lefty and his 55- grade curveball will develop himself as a rotation pillar– a function they have actually had a hard time to regularly fill for many years.

Sandoval made his 2nd start of the season tonight, going 6 strong innings while enabling 2 runs. He’s rapidly ending up being a favorite of supervisor JoeMaddon While the strategy was for Sandoval to toss in between 70-80 pitches, Maddon permitted him to spend time for94 Sandoval continues to establish perfectly after the Angels obtained him from Houston for Martin Maldonado right before the 2018 trade due date.

Bard, 29, is …