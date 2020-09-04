Angels Place David Fletcher On 10-Day Injured List

The Angels revealed that they have actually put energy gamer David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list, retroactive toAug 31, with a left ankle sprain. The club remembered outfielder Taylor Ward in a matching relocation.

Tied for an American League- worst 12-25, there’s very little delegated bet over the last couple of weeks of the season for theAngels Nevertheless, it’s regrettable to see Fletcher decrease. After breaking out in 2015 with a 3.4-fWAR proving and a. 290/.350/.384 line in 653 plate looks, Fletcher has actually been even more powerful on offense this season with a. 313/.377/.438 slash and nearly as lots of strolls (16) as strikeouts (17) throughout 162 PA.

As held true in 2019, the 26-year-old Fletcher has actually contributed to his worth by carrying out capably at numerous positions. Most of Fletcher’s work has actually come at shortstop, however he has actually likewise played five-plus video games at 2nd and 3rd. He has actually integrated for 7 Defensive Runs Saved amongst those 3 areas.