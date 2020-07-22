Angels’ Mike Trout confirms he’ll play this year with baby on way

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Trout revealed unpredictability earlier this month about the security of this distinct big league season, stating he would not risk his growing household’s health to get involved. Two weeks earlier, he was still “up in the air” about whether to play this season.

“I’m playing,” Trout stated in a video teleconference. “It’s definitely been great so far.”

After 3 weeks of experience with the guidelines put in location by the Angels and Major League Baseball, Trout is carefully positive in baseball’s capability to hold a season securely. He has actually been motivated by the low variety of favorable tests around baseball, along with his fellow gamers’ desire to follow security guidelines.

“Guys have been respectful of others,” Trout stated. “Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we’re seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we’re on the road. … We’re going to different cities where it’s really bad right now. It’s going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”

Trout will turn 29 years of ages onAug 7.

The Angels open the season Friday inOakland Their house opener is Tuesday versus Seattle.