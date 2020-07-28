Angelique Kerber rehires Torben Beltz as her coach | Tennis News





Angelique Kerber has actually rehired Torben Beltz as her coach

Angelique Kerber has actually parted methods with Dieter Kindlmann and rehired Torben Beltz as her coach.

The modification in coach implies the previous world No 1 will bring back the collaboration that assisted the German win 2 of her 3 Grand Slam titles.

The 32- year-old has actually not won a title because getting her 3rd Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2018 under then coach Wim Fissette.

Kerber will reunite with fellow German Beltz

Kerber, presently ranked 21 st worldwide, has actually had several stints with Beltz because they initially began working when she turned expert in 2003.

She had the most effective year of her profession in 2016 when she won the Australian Open and United States Open, likewise completing runner-up at the WTA Finals, and increasing to No 1 worldwide.

Kerber split with Beltz the list below year.

The WTA Tour is set to reboot on August 3 in Palermo after 5 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Don’t forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & & Sky Sports – on the go! Available to download now on – iPhone & iPad and Android