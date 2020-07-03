Angelina Jolie spotted for the first time in months as the actress masks up for LA shopping trip with daughter Vivienne, 11 – Armenian News

By
Jasyson
-

Angelina Jolie was seen on trips for the first time in months on Thursday.

The 45-year-old actress was spotted with Vivienne, the 11-year-old daughter she shares with ex Brad Pitt, as the duo went shopping in the Los Angeles suburb of Los Feliz, the Daily Mail reports.

The Tomb Raider star and her child each wore a face mask as Coronavirus cases begin to soar in California. 

Mother and daughter also took the extra precaution of donning latex gloves as they stepped out of their SUV.

Jolie looked angelic in a white summer dress, worn with pink flat-soled shoes.

She wore her wavy brunette tresses loose and cascading across her shoulders as the pair grabbed some pet supplies. 

The pair naturally had security in tow for the shopping trip. 

Sensible: The Tomb Raider star and her child each wore a face mask as Coronavirus cases begin to soar in CaliforniaProtected: Mother and daughter also took the extra precaution of donning latex gloves as they stepped out of their SUVInked up: Jolie's short-sleeve dress showed off her numerous tattoosBodyguard: The pair naturally had security in tow for the shopping tripOn the mend? Things seem to have thawed between Jolie and Pitt recently, with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star snapped leaving Jolie's $24 million Los Feliz home on a motorcycle last Tuesday.Single life: After years of dating, they got married in 2014 before their shock split in 2016Quarantine vibes: Jolie was last seen early last month, when she was interviewed by HarpersBazaarUK , during which she discussed life in lockdown, but did not touch on the issue of her acrimonious split from PittHer girl: Doting mother Angelina at one point draped her arm across her little girl's shoulderVivienne: Her blonde tresses were pulled back in a high pony tail as she grabbed some quarantine essentials with her movie star mom close by her side

 

 

 



Source link

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR