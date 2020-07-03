Angelina Jolie spotted for the first time in months as the actress masks up for LA shopping trip with daughter Vivienne, 11 – Armenian News

Angelina Jolie was seen on trips for the first time in months on Thursday.

The 45-year-old actress was spotted with Vivienne, the 11-year-old daughter she shares with ex Brad Pitt, as the duo went shopping in the Los Angeles suburb of Los Feliz, the Daily Mail reports.

The Tomb Raider star and her child each wore a face mask as Coronavirus cases begin to soar in California.

Mother and daughter also took the extra precaution of donning latex gloves as they stepped out of their SUV.

Jolie looked angelic in a white summer dress, worn with pink flat-soled shoes.

She wore her wavy brunette tresses loose and cascading across her shoulders as the pair grabbed some pet supplies.

The pair naturally had security in tow for the shopping trip.