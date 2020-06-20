Angelina Jolie reveals she split from Brad Pitt for the ‘well-being’ of their ‘six very brave’ children – Armenian News

Angelina Jolie claims she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt for the ‘well-being’ of their six children.

The 45-year-old Maleficent actresses made a rare reference to the former power couple’s split in an interview with Vogue on Friday the Daily Mail reports.

“It was the right decision. I continue to give attention to their healing. Some took advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds,’ she was quoted as telling the magazine.

The Oscar winner proceeded to describe her children as ‘six very brave, very strong young people”