Angelina Jolie Praises ‘Extraordinary’ Daughter Zahara: ‘I Have Learned So Much From Her’

Angelina Jolie is a proud momma!

Though the Maleficent star is typically private when it comes to her six kids, she recently opened up about how precisely she is “in awe of” 15-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt.

Related: Brad And Angie Are FINALLY Co-Parenting Well — Thanks To Family Therapy!

While addressing Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for a TIME 100 Talk, she explained: