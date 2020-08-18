Angelina Jolie Likes The ‘Chaos’ Of Family Time Amid Pandemic Quarantine: ‘It’s A Nice Big Bunch’

Angelina Jolie is loving all the extra family time she’s been getting with her six kids at home amid the ongoing quarantine orders due to the coronavirus pandemic!

The endless spread of COVID-19 has largely halted the movie industry nationwide and around the world for months on end here in 2020, but even despite the career uncertainty for many in the biz, silver linings can be found all over! For the star of the upcoming film The One And Only Ivan, that means enjoying some much-needed quality time with her six children at home!

Related: Angelina Praises Her ‘Extraordinary’ Daughter Zahara!

The 45-year-old Oscar winner spoke about being in self-isolation with her six kids — sons Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Knox, 12, and daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12 — in a new virtual interview with E!’s Daily Pop that was released on Monday afternoon. During the chat, the usually-in-control A-lister let slip that she was a fan of the chaos that comes with having six (!) teens and pre-teens running around the house:

“You know, I’ve never been one who valued relaxation. I like chaos. I’ve been on high-level meetings where there’s dogs and balls and kids and things. You kind of just enjoy being human with everybody else and laughing through it.”

Ha! We can…