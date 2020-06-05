Angelina Jolie Having ‘Difficult & Necessary’ Race Talks With Her Kids, Donates To The NAACP For Her Birthday

Most people spend their birthday receiving presents — but Angelina Jolie celebrated hers by giving.

The actress and activist has donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in support of their work for equality under the law for all Americans. Jolie is amongst the many celebs spurred in to action following the death of George Floyd and the next civil unrest across the country.

On Thursday, the newly-45-year-old released a statement saying:

“Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society. I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight thoughts of the tragic deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and others never have been not even close to her mind despite the otherwise festive occasion.

The insider also shared that the humanitarian has been having “difficult and necessary conversations” about race with her very own children. All six children are currently in quarantine using their mother and “have a tradition of making something special for her together” on her behalf birthday. According to ET: the Maleficent star is “continuing her work connecting with UN field offices, and shared a birthday toast on Zoom with friends and colleagues.”

The family also recently celebrated the birthday of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who turned 14. It’s unclear whether dad Brad Pitt — who was simply spotted at a BLM protest in Los Angeles on Wednesday — was in attendance, but insiders say the connection between the exes is “more cordial” than ever. A source previously told ET:

“Brad’s kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children. He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.”

For her part, the Oscar winning actress has maintained her reputation for activism and championing the weak throughout the coronavirus crisis. In April, she wrote an op-ed for Time raising awareness of increased domestic violence during quarantine. She warned:

“It comes at a time when children are deprived of the very support networks that help them cope: from their trusted friends and teachers to after-school sports activities and visits to a beloved relative’s house that provide an escape from their abusive environment.”

Good for Angie for highlighting such important problems! And on her behalf birthday believe it or not!