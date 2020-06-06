Angelina Jolie Donates $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund – Armenian News

Angelina Jolie is thought for her beneficiant philanthropy, and she or he made no exception as she rang in her 45th birthday yesterday.

Citing the People journal, Harpre’s Bazar reviews that the actress donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund forward of her birthday, which she spent celebrating at residence along with her six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. Jolie’s donation is alleged to be the newest in a slew of movie star contributions to Black resistance causes and organizations following the May 25 homicide of George Floyd and ongoing protests in assist of the Black Lives Matter motion throughout the nation.

“Rights don’t belong to any one group to give to another. Discrimination and impunity cannot be tolerated, explained away or justified. I hope we can come together as Americans to address the deep structural wrongs in our society,” mentioned Jolie in an announcement. “I stand with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in their fight for racial equality, social justice, and their call for urgent legislative reform.”