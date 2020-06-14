Angelina Jolie discusses her white privilege while raising a black daughter

Angelina Jolie has spoken out about experiencing white privilege, stating that a “system” that protects her but might not protect her daughter because she is black is “intolerable”.

Jolie and her ex-husband, actor Brad Pitt, have six children, ranging in age from 11 to 18.

Their third oldest child, 15-year-old Zahara, was adopted by Jolie from an orphanage in Ethiopa when she was six months old.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the actor and humanitarian stated that “laws and policies” need to be changed in order to “address structural racism and impunity”.





“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable,” the 45-year-old said.

“We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity. Ending abuses in policing is just the start.

“It goes far beyond that, to all aspects of society, from our education system to our politics.”

Jolie also highlighted the impact of the global Black Lives Matter movement, saying that in her opinion, “the world is waking up”.

“People are forcing a deeper reckoning within their societies,” she said.

1/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A girl wears a face mask during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose for their family in front of discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans during a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses ride along Whitehall, past the entrance to Downing Street, in an attempt to disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP via Getty Images 11/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters hold up signs as they march along a road during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue as they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photo during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators hold placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP via Getty Images 17/79 Protesters demonstrate near the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 21/79 Demonstrators are seen as police officers look on during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers during a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS 25/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators wearing protective face masks and face coverings hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block traffic outside Victoria Station AP 28/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA 29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Parliament Square AFP via Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line during a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on top of the Queen Victoria Statue as they take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 33/79 Demonstrators raise their hands facing police officers after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen placing placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protective face mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 A sign alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black people and civil rights activists throughout history alongside street names around the Scottish centre as part of the ongoing worldwide demonstrations following the death of George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators gather outside Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel facing police officers after scuffles during a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement during a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A protester stands on bus stop and raises their hand during a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards gather in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A man gestures during a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls hold placards in London AP 45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator wearing a protective face mask during a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester city centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator points towards a mounted police officer laying in the road after being unseated from their horse, during a demonstration on Whitehall, near the entrance to Downing Street AFP via Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators hold placards during a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters hold placards as they march through central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they hold placards during a demonstration in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 61/79 A mother and son hold up a sign during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 63/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on top of a bus stop wearing protective face masks and face coverings as the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen wearing a protective face mask as the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest near Downing street in London REUTERS 71/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters hold up signs during a peaceful Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty 73/79 A protester raises his arm during a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen during a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters holding placards gather at the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters hold placards as they attend a demonstration in Manchester AFP via Getty Images 79/79 A woman kneels during a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

“It is time to make changes in our laws and our institutions – listening to those who have been most affected and whose voices have been excluded.”

When asked what needs to be taught to children with regards to issues surrounding race and racism, Jolie stressed it is important “to listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know”.

Jolie adopted her eldest child, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002 and her second eldest child, Pax, from Vietnam in 2007.

She gave birth to Shiloh in 2006 and to twins Knox and Vivienne two years later.

During the interview, the Maleficent star spoke about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected people around the world, drawing focus on refugees who have “been driven from their homes and countries by bombs, rape and violent persecution in all its forms, long before this virus”.

“They live with xenophobia and racism and prejudice every single day and are some of the most vulnerable people in the world when it comes to the economic consequences of the pandemic,” she said.

Jolie also spoke about the “horror” of domestic violence, expressing her concern that the “abuse and level of violence has risen” during lockdown.

“Above all my concern is for the children,” the activist said. “There is a global health crisis for children from abuse, neglect and the effects of that trauma. And not nearly enough done to protect them.”