Angelina Jolie considering move to London suburb with children amid Brad Pitt divorce battle: report

Jolie, 45, formerly resided in Richmond, a suburb in south-west London, with Pitt, 56, while shooting in 2011.

“She believes [Richmond is] a perfect environment for the kids, from a cultural standpoint and educationally,” a source informed the Mirror.

They included: “One scenario is that she could have the kids a few months at a time in the UK, then they’d be allowed back to see Brad for longer periods.”

Pitt lives in Los Angeles, Calif.

The “Maleficent” star exposed in the December 2019 concern of Harper’s Bazaar publication that she …