Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s judge in divorce says he can and will remain impartial in proceedings

Ouderkirk has another link to the previous couple. He officiated their August 2014 wedding event in France.

ANGELINA JOLIE WANTS A ‘FAIR’ DIVORCE TRIAL WILL FULL ‘TRANSPARENCY AND IMPARTIALITY’

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Jolie’s attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, told the outlet. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

The filing stated that throughout the Jolie-Pitt proceedings, Ouderkirk has actually apparently stopped working to reveal the cases that showed the repeat-customer relationship in between the judge and Pitt’s counsel.

Now, Entertainment Tonight has actually acquired court docs consisting of Ouderkirk’s reaction, in which he declares to hold no predisposition and rejects, under the charge of perjury, that he stopped working to reveal numerous relationships referring to the matter.

” I will continue to think about accepting other cases as other extra cases might develop from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases may include …