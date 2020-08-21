Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Children ‘Are Acutely Aware’ Of Divorce Drama – Some Are Even In Therapy

Divorce can be extremely difficult on children, and from the sounds of it, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s kids are unfortunately dealing with that reality right now.

According to sources, the former pair’s three eldest children specifically — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 15 — have been “acutely aware” of the contentious split as it’s gone on over the last few years. The younger trio — Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — have further been seeing a family therapist to talk through things.

An insider revealed as much this week in a new series of quotes published by Us Weekly. In it, the source further confirmed what we already knew — that Maddox has been estranged from his 56-year-old actor dad “for years” — while adding more info about the eldest son’s two closest siblings (below):

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara are acutely aware of the back-and-forth of the divorce. [Those three] are old enough to choose not to see their dad. Not seeing him has continued to be what they choose.”

Yikes!

Couple that with the family therapist the younger three are reportedly seeing, and it’s clear the stress of the pair’s very public split has spilled over onto the innocent young ones. Of…