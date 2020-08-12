Angelina Jolie Accused Of Delaying Child Custody War With Brad Pitt By Asking For A New Judge!

The kid gloves are coming off … once again!

It seems like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have actually been secured a child custody stalemate permanently, and it appears their legal war will not be ending anytime quickly.

Nearly 4 years after their divorce case was submitted in 2016, the Maleficent 2 star has actually apparently asked to get rid of the personal judge supervising her drawn-out divorce and child custody fight with the star. Why? Because of a possible dispute of interest in Brad’s favor– as Judge John W. Ouderkirk is obviously too carefully gotten in touch with Pitt’s lawyer, Anne C. Kiley!

New court docs state that throughout the Jolie-Pitt procedures, the judge has apparently “stopped working to reveal the cases that showed the existing, continuous, repeat-customer relationship in between the judge and [Pitt’s] counsel.”

Sounds dubious …

But, according to normal with prominent cases, it’s stated there’s more to the story: a source near to the case informs Page Six that Angie is, in truth, being the dubious one!

According to the expert, this judge jumbling is a hold-up technique by the Oscar winning starlet due to the fact that the case wasn’t entering her favor. The source described that the primary problem is custody of the couple’s kids …