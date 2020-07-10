Ever since, she’s been walking on eggshells with a new President who flouts most of the values that Merkel — who spent my youth in Communist East Germany — always saw as epitomized by America. One confrontation, in Canada, was captured in an straight away iconic photograph. And CNN’s Carl Bernstein wrote recently that Trump has a habit of haranguing Merkel, even calling her “stupid” on the device. She reportedly counters his rants with facts.

Merkel have not always lived up to her billing as the West’s moral bulwark. As the EU’s strongest leader, she shares responsibility for the European project’s wobbles while members battled Covid-19 behind closed borders. And Germany’s complicated history and limited defense budgets — which infuriate Trump — mean it can not fill the security vacuum left by the US.

But Merkel, who not plan to run for a fifth term next year, can see the polls. And though she might never say so, she’d love to outlast Trump.

Updating Fifth Avenue

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” Trump claimed in 2016.

In a deliberate sign of the changing times, Manhattan’s iconic Fifth Avenue has now been painted with the words “Black Lives Matter” — directly in front of the ’90s-era gold-tone entrance to Trump Tower.

Trump called on police maybe not to let “this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street.” But even the city’s mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, picked up a paint roller with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on Thursday.

‘Since the earliest days of the Republic, ‘every man’ has included the President of the United States’

Sometimes you can win by losing, Trump has learned in two momentous Supreme Court rulings on attempts to subpoena his financial records.

By 7-2, the court dismissed Trump’s declare that he was immune from investigation as President. The ruling vindicated New York prosecutors probing the President over an alleged hush money scheme.

In a separate case, the court also ruled that Congress — which wants financial records from Trump’s bankers and accountants — gets the right to investigate a President. But by the exact same 7-2 divide, it held that such inquiries must certanly be limited. Thus the justices found a solution that elegantly affirmed constitutional maxims — and spared their court from political crossfire.

Both cases will now get back to lower courts for months of more litigation. Trump was not thrilled with the outcomes, which leave him with considerable legal and political exposure — nevertheless they do make certain that prosecutors and House Democrats will not manage to get thier hands on his tax and financial records until following the election. Since one of the goals of his Supreme Court challenge was to kick the cases past November, the President’s lawyers did their job.