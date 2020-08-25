Aneken Beverage Refrigerator, 17 Inch Wide 60 Cans Beverage Cooler with Double-Layered Glass Door for Soda, Water, Beer, or Wine, Compact Mini Fridge Removable for Home, Office or Bar, 1.6cu.ft.



Aneken Beverage Cooler



The Aneken Beverage Cooler is ideal for lots of space, to keep all drinks coolest. The Beverage Refrigerator has a double pane transparent glass door with a black frame. You can conveniently store several standardized sodas and beer cans, or wine The powerful compressor-based cooling system ensures optimum beer and beverage temperature. High efficiency and fast refrigeration, keeps food and fruit fresh. Make your life a whole lot easier

Powerful Compressor Cooling

The Adjustable Thermostat at the Back of Cooler has a 7-grade Manual temperature control knob. Keep your drinks fresh with temperature ranging from high 39°F – mid 60°F.

Compact Fridge You Can Use Anywhere

Measuring just 17.5” W x 18.5” D x 19*.6” H(1.6CU.FT).the 60 standard-sized (12 oz) Cans Fridge boosts your quality of life without taking up too much space. This compact mini-fridge is perfect for storing beverage, fruit, and vegetable at the office, room, and counter

Double glass door

Double Pane Glass Door can block out harmful UV rays and help to maintain an ideal temperature level. Prevent beverage, beer, and foods

to go bad too fast

Low Noise

Just 38 dB, low noise and vibration. will not disturb the sediment. Energy-efficient cooling system, to minimize the vibration effect and noise. So this Beverage Refrigerator is perfect for use at the office, it won’t affect your work. and also can fall asleep in a quiet environment without worrying about the noise that will affect you.

More space

More space in the Beverage Refrigerator

Dear could you see that? our Thermostat is at the back of the cooler but in most of our major markets, the Thermostat control knob is in the refrigerator which will take up more space.

Capacity:1.6 Cu.ft

Voltage:115V-60Hz

Ampere:0.8A

Net weight:36.5 lbs

【LARGE CAPACITY AND COMPACT SIZE】- This 1.6 Cu.ft beer fridge has a large capacity with compact size, In just under 17.5”x18.5” of floor space, and just 19.6” in height. You can add abundant storage for up to 60 cans standard sized of your favorite beverages! This compact mini-fridge is perfect for storing lunch at the office, leftovers in your dorm room, or a cold drink anywhere in your home

【ADVANCED TEMPERATURE CONTROLS】- The Adjustable Thermostat at the Back of Cooler has 7-grade Manual temperature control knob, makes approximate temperature range of 39℉ – 61℉. The powerful compressor-based cooling system ensures optimum beer and beverage temperature. This mini-fridge features a powerful cooling system that reliably keeps Ice cold drinks at your fingertips

【DOUBLE GLASS DOOR & ADJUSTABLE SHELVES】- Beverage Refrigerator has a double Pane Glass Door that can block out UV rays and help to maintain an ideal temperature level. And our Beverage Cooler has 2 shelves that are removable and detachable. Adjust the removable shelf to hold nearly any combination of items. Pack it full of cans for a party, or make room for taller sized cans and bottles

【ESSECTIVE BEVERAGE COOLER】- Our heavy-duty, vertical chiller features energy-efficient advanced technology of beverage fridge and a whisper-quiet compressor that works to cool quickly Perfect for an office, dorm, apartment, RV, restaurant, home kitchen and more.

【HIGH QUALITY SERVICE】- Product approved by UL, 1-year warranty, and 30-day return policy from us. If there is any problem with the product, customers could contact us first, and we will try to give a satisfied solution.