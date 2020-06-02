Andy Walker: Surprise investment in Scottish football should be welcomed with open arms | Football News







Prospective investor James Anderson has shut ties to Hearts

At a time of main disaster, any investment in Scottish football should be welcomed with open arms.

But I believe everybody north of the border was shocked and stunned once they heard final week that 60-year-old James Anderson, a vastly profitable investment supervisor, was ready to supply all 42 senior golf equipment an sudden funding enhance.

Anderson is English-born however Edinburgh-based and has a outstanding pedigree. He can depend on Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Elon Musk of Tesla as shut colleagues, and it’s normal data that he helped Hearts in the previous few years with their restoration from administration in 2013, in addition to financially supporting the constructing of a brand new stand at Tynecastle.

It’s encouraging to listen to that the SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan and chief govt Neil Doncaster have spoken to Anderson and, apparently, had a constructive chat relating to his proposal to offer monetary backing to all 42 golf equipment. Crucially, the assist is meant to help the golf equipment in dealing with the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish football has been harm earlier than

Scottish football has, after all, been harm badly earlier than in occasions of bother, when an obvious saviour with “wealth off the radar” had been reported as using to the rescue of Rangers. When Sir David Murray offered his stake in Rangers to Craig Whyte for £1 in 2012, the “billionaire financial whizzkid” in a short time took the Glasgow membership into administration earlier than they had been finally liquidated.

And who may ever overlook the involvement of convicted fraudster Giovanni Di Stefano at Dundee in 2003? A pal of the Serbian warlord Arkan, he persuaded stars like Fabrizio Ravanelli to reside on Tayside, however the White Feather did not final lengthy earlier than the membership in a short time had monetary bother and greater than a dozen gamers had been launched from their contracts.

SPFL chief govt Neil Doncaster has held constructive talks with philanthropist Anderson

So, clearly, questions should be requested of Anderson and precisely how his gesture of serving to to restart Scottish football will truly work. The cynics amongst us may assume that, due to his shut ties to Hearts, possibly a situation of his generosity would be for Hearts to stay in the top-flight, regardless of their “unfair and unjust” relegation, when the SPFL took the bulk choice to name the leagues early earlier than all video games had been accomplished.

In quick, you merely cannot take cash from anybody, irrespective of how wealthy and beneficiant they appear to be, with out doing any due diligence. As I discussed a few weeks in the past in this column, the largest barrier to Scottish football getting again to enjoying will be the price of testing gamers, teaching workers, officers and others concerned in making certain any video games are performed in a virus-free atmosphere.

The value of testing will be enormous

Every crew has backroom workers they usually too should be examined. I think about stewards and hygiene consultants will be a part of each membership in the event that they’re internet hosting a recreation. They’ll should be examined. And, at each match I’ve commentated on for Sky Sports, you come throughout a match delegate and he too requires a check.

The cleanliness of the stadium, the dressing room space, the journey to and from the grounds, all of this can be costly. Maybe resorts will be required for some travelling groups with the additional expense of making certain cleanliness in every single place. In a rustic that has nowhere close to the riches of the English Premier League, the prices will be huge.

This would absolutely be the very best use of Anderson’s extraordinary supply of monetary help to all 42 golf equipment. A few weeks in the past in this column, my guess was a value of something between £3,000 to £6,000. More latest estimates recommend that Covid-19 testing kits may value golf equipment £4,500 per week. It’s merely out of attain for almost all of golf equipment in Scotland.

Hearts have launched 12 gamers following relegation, together with Oliver Bozanic

If we assume Anderson’s supply is a real monetary enhance to Scottish football with no strings hooked up, then the very best use of his cash would be to assist each membership with these extraordinary and sudden well being prices. If all golf equipment get to kick off the brand new season on time, they’re going to without end be in his debt.

And one other factor…

On the topic of Hearts, they’ve confirmed that former supervisor Craig Levein and his assistant Austin MacPhee have now formally left the membership alongside with 15 gamers. The underachievement at Hearts in the final 18 months has been astonishing.

Apparently, the contract of the present boss Daniel Stendel has now formally expired too. There’s little question in my thoughts that John Robertson should be the primary goal to revive Hearts and produce them again to the highest flight.

He is aware of the membership inside-out. I can not consider anybody extra widespread than him as a former participant and, crucially, he is aware of the Championship and the gamers who function there. The supporters would additionally give him extra time than most to get it proper. They’ll want it.