Andy Sullivan hangs on for first European Tour win in nearly five years

WARE, England–An psychological Andy Sullivan ended a near five- year wait for his 4th European Tour title as he taped a seven-shot triumph at the English Championship in Ware on Sunday.

Heading into the last round at Hanbury Manor with a five- shot benefit, Sullivan saw his lead cut to simply 2 by Spain’s Adrian Otaegui (66).

But while his opposition failed over the closing phases, Sullivan taped 4 birdies on the back 9 to shoot a 6-under 65 for a 27- under 257 overall.

Full- field ratings from the English Championship

The triumph was his first on the European Tour because the 2015 Portugal Masters and his first because the birth of his kid and the deaths of both his bro-in- law along with a friend.

Tears streamed as Sullivan was welcomed by his household by means of a laptop computer that was established off the 18 th green after he ended up the round.

” I believe it was simply individuals that have actually missed it for me,” he stated when inquired about his psychological response.”My bro-in- law was just 24 and got drawn from us, so it’s rather psychological for him not to witness it. A buddy of mine has actually passed as well. It suggests a lot to do that for them.

“It’s simply good for my household, to win for my little kid who’s just 2 years old. It’s simply good for him to see daddy succeeding. He …