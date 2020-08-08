Andy Sullivan cards 64 to extend English Championship lead to 5

WARE, England– Andy Sullivan is surrounding his very first win in nearly 5 years after a third-round 64 on Saturday offered him a five-shot lead at the English Championship.

The 33- year-old Englishman won 3 times in 2015 as he completed in Europe’s top 10 however he has actually not raised a prize considering that the Portugal Masters in October of that year.

The 2016 Ryder Cup gamer got in the 3rd day at Hanbury Manor with a one-shot benefit and carded 2 eagles, 5 birdies and 2 bogeys to relocation to 21 under, 5 strokes clear of fellow citizen Steven Brown.

“My technique (Sunday) will be the exact same as today,” Sullivan informed europeantour.com. “Just manage what I can do. I can’t manage anybody that is going to show up behind me.”

Sullivan set the tone with an impressive drive to 2 feet on the par-fourNo 1 for an eagle however he required another eagle on the ninth to recover the lead from a charging Brandon Stone (67), who had 6 birdies prior to the turn.

As the South African failed on the back 9, Brown ended up being the nearby opposition, signing for a 66 that included him striking the pin to be rejected a hole-in-one on the 6th.

