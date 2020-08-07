Andy Sullivan cards 62 to lead English Championship by 1 going into weekend

WARE, England–Andy Sullivan carded a blistering 28 on the back 9 to sit at the top of a leaderboard filled with house favorites after the 2nd round of the English Championship on Friday.

The 2016 Ryder Cup gamer kipped down 34 then made 7 birdies on his method house to indication for a 62 and a 14- under overall, one shot clear of fellow citizen Laurie Canter and South Africa’s Dean Burmester.

England’s Richard Bland, Steven Brown and Andrew Johnston were together with Welshman Jamie Donaldson in a big group of gamers at 11 under.

Sullivan sandwiched 5 birdies in a row from the 12 th with gains on the 10 th and 18 th on his back 9 at HanburyManor More kind like that might have huge implications for his season.

The top 10 gamers on the European Tour’s mini Order of Merit after the very first 5 occasions of the U.K. Swing will seal a location in the U.S. Open, with Sullivan having actually ended up fourth at the British Masters 2 weeks earlier.

Good completes today and over the doubleheader to come at Celtic Manor might protect Sullivan a location at Winged Foot, however he confesses he is uncertain if he would use up a location in the U.S. Open field in September.

“I’m not rather sure of my choice on that yet,” he informed europeantour.com.” I will see how …