Andy Reid says Clyde Edwards-Helaire reminds him of Eric Bieniemy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of LSU runs the 40- lawn dash throughout the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis,Indiana (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is set to be a significant piece for Kansas City’s offense in 2020

While the Chiefs got the rough news beginning running back Damien Williams is pulling out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus, Kansas City fans have the ability to sleep in the evening understanding they have actually got rather the skill prepared to handle a popular function in the offense.

This previous spring, the Chiefs utilized their first-round badger LSU speedster Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right away making the group a lot more explosive. For individuals who require a lot more factor to get delighted about Edwards-Helaire’s upcoming novice season, leave it to Andy Reid to get that task provided for you.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says novice running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire reminds him of Eric Bieniemy

Edwards-Helaire reminds Reid of a young Eric Bieniemy? That’s music to everybody’s ears. Go ahead and simply get the Super Bowl parade prepared for next winter season if Reid is stating this, since …