Andy Reid gives positive update on Tyreek Hill injury

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 03: Tyreek Hill # 10 of the Kansas City Chiefs commemorates capturing a 40-yard goal pass versus the Minnesota Vikings throughout the very first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Kansas City,Missouri (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill left practice early on Thursday, however the injury isn’t significant

The Chiefs speedster is as essential to their offense as any ability position gamer beyond Patrick Mahomes, and the website of him hopping off the practice field appropriately had actually fans worried. However, per head coach Andy Reid, there’s absolutely nothing to fret about in the long-lasting.

As gamers totally adapt to this season’s strange training school schedule, that includes no preseason video games and a hurried series of skirmishes leading up to a routine season all of us hope occurs without hold-up, we have actually currently seen a number of crucial factors go down with substantial injuries. Hill, fortunately, does not seem among them.

Andy Reid on Tyreek Hill: “It’s not a huge tear or anything like that.” Said he anticipates Hill back to practice in a couple of days. — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 21, 2020

What would a Tyreek Hill injury indicate to the Chiefs offense?

A Chiefs offense without Hill is still harmful, …