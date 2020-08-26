Andy Murray’s Western & Southern Open run ended by Milos Raonic | Tennis News





Andy Murray’s run at the Western & Southern Open in New York concerned an end versus Milos Roanic

A tired Andy Murray was not able to continue his fine run at the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday as Milos Raonic sealed his very first win over the Briton in 6 years.

Murray, a previous two-time champ of the occasion, headed into his last-16 date with Raonic having stepped up his go back to competitive tennis with remarkable wins versus Frances Tiafoe and world No 7 Alexander Zverev.

But the Scot, who has actually fought injury issues, consisting of 2 significant hip surgical treatments, was left disappointed and not able to reach the very same heights versus Raonic in a 6-2 6-2 defeat.

“It was poor,” confessed Murray throughout his interview. “I didn’t play well, yeah, it was not an excellent day. The positives are that I.