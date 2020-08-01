Andy Murray worried about flying to New York ahead of the US Open | Tennis News





Andy Murray has apprehensions about flying to New York ahead of the US Open

Andy Murray confesses he has apprehensions about flying to New York for the very first time because lockdown ahead of the Western and US Open in the next couple of weeks.

The Grand Slam will be played without fans in presence with organisers United States Tennis Association preparation to established a rigorous bio-security ‘bubble’ to reduce the threat of contracting the unique coronavirus.

Murray has actually formerly stated he was anxious about taking a trip to New York however he is psychologically getting ready for both competitions which are being dipped into the very same Flushing Meadows website in August and September.

Women’s world No 1 Ashleigh Barty revealed she will avoid the occasion due to issues over coronavirus and Murray states he anticipates to see more leading gamers withdrawing.

The USTA is going through a big effort to attempt to get this on and make it as safe as possible so if gamers aren’t complying with the guidelines the effects must be extreme. Andy Murray on gamers who flout the guidelines

But the three-time Grand Slam champ, who is prepared to return to the trip after 10 months away, will still push ahead with his strategies, even with concerns over flying.

Asked whether seeing other gamers taking out has actually impacted his ideas, the Scot stated: “No, not truly. Everyone will have various sensations on it, we’re all people. I will have apprehensions about arriving and getting on flights for the very first time in months.

“It is a difficult one because you don’t know when the right time to start travelling would be, who do you l listen to? Do you trust everything the government is telling you all the time? Probably not. You need to make your own decision on that and I trust that the USTA will have come up with a secure bubble for the players. It is just the getting there that I would be a bit concerned with.”

Strict procedures will be put in location to guarantee the security of the gamers, who will be anticipated not to break guidelines, remain at close-by hotels and not check out Manhattan.

A take a look at one one of the 3 courts that is being utilized for video games in the NBA reboot as Disney World in Florida

The PGA Tour and NBA have actually seen occurrences of gamers leaving the bubble and the 33- year-old, who has actually been playing doubles at the Battle of the Brits Team Tennis competition in Roehampton, has actually required rigorous charges on any tennis gamer doing so.

He stated: “In the NBA for instance, which I believe will be a similarish set-up for us, gamers have actually broken it so we must be getting ready for that which is where it is truly essential, I believe, the effects must be rather major due to the fact that you wind up putting the entire trip and occasion at threat.

“The USTA is going through a huge effort to try to get this on and make it as safe as possible so if players aren’t abiding by the rules the repercussions should be severe.”

Murray has actually not believed about flying by personal jet

With travel limitations currently in location on flights in and out of the UK, Murray confessed he had not thought about the concept of flying over to the United States on a personal jet.

“No, I hadn’t considered that. I guess that would potentially reduce the risk a little bit but I haven’t flown on a private jet for a number of years, I tried to stop doing that, so I haven’t planned on that,” he included.

