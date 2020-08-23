Andy Murray wins on return to ATP Tour action at Western & Southern Open | Tennis News





Andy Murray will deal with Alexander Zverev in the next round

Andy Murray fought his method to a hard-fought win over Frances Tiafoe on his very first ATP Tour look because November.

Murray, completing in his 100th Masters 1000 occasion at the Western & Southern Open, conquered American wildcard Tiafoe 7-6 (6) 3-6 6-1.

The New York competition is functioning as a warm-up occasion for gamers ahead of the United States Open, which starts on August 31.

Murray had a sound work-out after being struck by hip issues prior to the coronavirus pandemic closed down the sport.

The initially set chose serve and the three-time grand slam winner had to conserve a break point in the 11th video game.

Tiafoe was then on leading in the tie-break, leading 5-2 prior to Murray resisted to level.

Murray conserved a set-point at 5-6 and won the next 2 points to strike a benefit.

The 2nd …