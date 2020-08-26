Andy Murray wants Lionel Messi to move to the Premier League | Tennis News





Andy Murray would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League

Andy Murray says he would like to see Lionel Messi play his football in the Premier League after the Argentina forward announced on Tuesday he wished to leave Barcelona.

Messi came through the ranks at the Nou Camp having joined the famed La Masia academy and has won 33 major trophies and a record six Ballon d’Or titles and it has previously seemed unthinkable he might leave.

However, news of his potential availability is expected to be of keen interest to Europe’s top teams.

Manchester City are likely to be linked with a move for Messi, with a move to the Etihad bringing a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola.