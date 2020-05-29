Andy Murray to return to action in ‘Battle of the Brits’ charity tournament

Andy Murray will return to action subsequent month as half of a six-day “Battle of the Brits” charity tournament organised by brother Jamie.

Jamie Murray, the seven-times Grand Slam doubles and blended doubles champion, stated he had been planning the occasion since he returned from the cancelled Indian Wells tournament in March, when the WTA and ATP seasons have been placed on maintain by coronavirus.

Beginning on June 23 at the Lawn Tennis Association’s Roehampton Base, the Schroders Battle of the Brits will convey reside tennis again to British followers in a month which ought to have featured the Wimbledon Championships.

The behind-closed-doors, indoor tournament will comply with an analogous group-based model to the ATP Finals broadcast reside on Amazon Prime and lift no less than £100,000 for NHS charities. Alongside the charity factor there can even be prize cash, as of but not finalised.

Before the lockdown, Andy had been planning a return to the courtroom after one other injury-enforced absence. The 33-year-old was unable to hit for 3 months due to bone development related to the hip resurfacing operation he underwent in January 2019.

Jamie stated it was an excellent alternative for his brother to “test his hip” earlier than the tour restarts and the three-time main champion completes a singles line-up which incorporates all high eight British males’s single gamers: Dan Evans, Kyle Edmund, Cameron Norrie, Jay Clarke, Liam Broady, Jack Draper, James Ward.

“The cool thing about the event is this is the first time these guys have come together to compete against each other,” Jamie Murray stated, including that the gamers had been discussing the upcoming tournament in a Whatsapp group. “They have been trash talking about this for quite a few weeks now.”

“I think it is a good platform for all the players, great visibility for them and British tennis, the good stuff that has been going on from the men’s side of the game.”

The tournament can even characteristic a doubles competitors, which Jamie confirmed Andy is not going to be collaborating in. Matches shall be two units with a tiebreak, with singles gamers all assured three matches, and no ball boys or ladies or line judges concerned, in order to minimise the quantity of folks on courtroom for social distancing functions.

The Battle of the Brits is not going to embody feminine gamers, and Murray stated this was down to logistical reasoning, together with accommodating gamers on-site, greater than something: “Ideally it would be great to have that event where everyone is involved. I just think that at the time it was so up in the air as to what we were going to be allowed to do, what was going to be possible. That is potentially 14, 16 more players that would need to be accommodated for. For me, at that time, it was just easier to commit to a smaller playing field.”

The LTA is working with Murray to guarantee well being and security protocols are adopted, for this, the first tennis tournament in the UK since the lockdown. It precedes the LTA’s deliberate 4 British Tour occasions, aimed to be held between July 3-26 topic to affirmation of authorities necessities, which is able to embody the high 16 female and male gamers.