Andy Murray takes on Marcus Rashford in a quiz on each other’s career | Tennis News

Andy Murray takes on Marcus Rashford in a quiz on each other’s career… with field tickets to look at Manchester United or Wimbledon Centre Court seats the prize!

Just two weeks in the past, Murray received the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro match and now he has received a quiz contest in opposition to Manchester United and England striker Rashford.

Murray mentioned that if he misplaced, he would get Rashford Wimbledon Centre Court tickets. But the 33-year-old former world No 1 eased to a 4-2 victory in the tip.

“I’m happy with my day’s work now,” Murray mentioned. “How are you planning on delivering those tickets to me?”

“You can steal my box for the game,” Rashord responded with a smile.

