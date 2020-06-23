Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour should be ‘a lesson for all of us’ | Tennis News





Andy Murray (R) believes Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour should have had security measures in place

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour should be deemed as “a lesson for all of us to take” after Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Djokovic was the face behind the Adria Tour, a collection of exhibition occasions that began in Belgrade, Serbia and moved to Zadar, Croatia, on the weekend.

But Dimitrov examined optimistic for the virus whereas Coric, who performed the Bulgarian on Saturday in Zadar, additionally examined optimistic elevating critical considerations for tennis governing our bodies of their bid to restart the game after a prolonged shutdown. Djokovic, the top-ranked participant on the planet, will now be examined as effectively.

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) was joined by Alexander Zverev and Djokovic within the first Adria Tour occasion in Belgrade

The match witnessed packed stands in the course of the opening leg in Belgrade, gamers hugging on the web, enjoying basketball, posing for footage and attending press conferences collectively.

Djokovic organised nights out in Belgrade for the gamers and himself, and footage and movies of him dancing with the opposite members at his occasion had been posted on social media.

Once you begin having mass gatherings with folks coming in from all kinds of nations, it is a recipe for it to kick off. Andy Murray

Murray believes that regardless that nations like Croatia and Serbia – the place occasions have been performed – have completely different guidelines, security measures should have been in place.

“All countries, obviously, have different rules in place,” he stated. “But I feel, although, when you begin to herald worldwide journey into it, and gamers are coming in and crew members from all completely different components of the world, it is advisable be sure you’re taking all the right measures, security measures, all the precautions that you would be able to, to attempt keep away from a scenario like they bought into over there.

“Hopefully, it’s nothing too bad, there’s not a big outbreak there, because my understanding is that in Serbia and Croatia they were handling it fairly well.

“But, when you begin having mass gatherings with folks coming in from all kinds of nations, it is a recipe for it to kick off. It’s variety of a lesson for all of us to take – if we weren’t already – to take this extraordinarily severely, to have as many security measures in place as attainable.”

Djokovic poses for photographs with volunteers in Belgrade

