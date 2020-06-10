Andy Murray says government ‘should be ashamed of themselves’ over Windrush scandal

Andy Murray has advised the government they “should be ashamed of themselves” for the Windrush scandal.

The Conservative social gathering is coming below rising scrutiny for his or her ‘hostile surroundings insurance policies that included tons of of Caribbean individuals dwelling and dealing within the UK being focused by immigration enforcement.

It signifies that many individuals descending from the Caribbean, who had been within the UK for many years, had been barred from working, refused entry to government companies, and misplaced entry to welfare advantages.





In some instances, they had been even detained and deported.

A brand new BBC function drama, Living in Limbo, depicts the story of Anthony Bryan after being reported by newspapers and a documentary, whereas it was additionally included in a damning House of Commons listening to that helped to reveal the scandal within the first place.

Bryan lived and labored within the UK for 50 years, solely to be detained by immigration enforcement and banned from working. He was detained for 5 weeks and booked onto a flight to Jamaica, regardless of not visiting there since 1965 on the age of eight.

Three-time tennis Grand Slam champion Murray posted a message on Instagram after watching Bryan’s story, which left the two-time Wimbledon winner offended on the government’s position in main the Windrush scandal.

“Just finished watching Sitting in Limbo,” Murray wrote on social media. “The government should be ashamed of themselves.”

On Monday, Home Secretary Priti Patel apologised once more for the government’s position within the scandal, saying: “On behalf of this and successive governments I am truly sorry for the actions that span decades.”

More than 160 individuals might have been wrongly detained or deported, in response to the government, with greater than 1,270 compensation claims lodged following an impartial evaluate that acknowledged “a profound institutional failure” has occurred.