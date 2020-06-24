Andy Murray says Adria Tour debacle has put US Open at risk of being cancelled | Tennis News



















Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic’s Tour has put the US Open unsure

Andy Murray says each participant will now be on excessive alert after listening to the information that world No 1 Novak Djokovic examined optimistic for coronavirus.

Djokovic examined optimistic for COVID-19 on Tuesday, days after he hosted a quantity of gamers within the Adria Tour exhibition match within the Balkan area.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion was criticised for internet hosting the match amid a pandemic after Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki additionally returned optimistic assessments.

Djokovic has since apologised and admitted he was fallacious to organise the Tour that was held in Serbia and Croatia.

Seeing some of the pictures and the movies like at the gamers’ occasion and like the youngsters’ day and issues. There was no social distancing and issues like that in place. Andy Murray

After Murray made a profitable return in his first match in seven months over Liam Broady in Schroders Battle of the Brits match, the Scot stated it was not a shock to listen to so many individuals take a look at optimistic from the virus.

“It’s not surprising really how many people have obviously tested positive when you see, like, the scenes that were going on there,” stated the 33-year-old.

“Seeing some of the images and the videos like at the players’ party and like the kids’ day and things. There was no social distancing and things like that in place.

Grigor Dimitrov (centre) was joined by Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic within the first Adria Tour occasion in Belgrade

“I’ve seen some people have said that maybe this sort of puts the US Open in doubt which it may well do but the measures and the protocols that they have in place so far at the USTA is completely different than what was going on in Serbia and Croatia.

“Obviously there will likely be no followers for a begin and I feel all of the gamers now will likely be extraordinarily conscious that we will all be affected by this and coronavirus does not care who we’re or what we do and we have to respect it and respect the foundations.”

