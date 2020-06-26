Andy Murray reaches semi-finals at Battle of the Brits | Tennis News





Andy Murray beat James Ward to reach the semi-finals of the Battle of the Brits

Andy Murray qualified for the semi-finals at Schroders Battle of the Brits after defeating James Ward in still another physically-demanding encounter.

Murray suffered from tiredness and fatigue but conjured up some of his old magic to defeat a resilient Ward 6-3 7-5 in a gruelling clash.

The Scot was playing his third match of the week, having maybe not played since November as a result of bruised bone.

But he battled hard to take the first set, and then fought back from the break down in the 2nd to simply take the match.

After losing his 2nd match in three sets to Kyle Edmund, the 33-year-old needed a win to progress in the tournament, and that he managed to come through in straight sets.

“It’s unbelievably hot conditions in here and because there’s no air conditioning allowed it’s pretty hot everywhere which is quite draining,” Murray said.

“I know it isn’t the worst situation to stay but often if you’re playing a match you’ll find a cold space to go to and build up to the match and dropping your body temperature.

“But here there is no air conditioning allowed, it’s pretty hot every where and it’s quite draining.

“I’ve been feeling it a little bit and obviously I’ve played three matches, the last two were a pretty high level, it’s been tough but I did quite well.”

Dan Evans will take on Murray for the very first time

Earlier on in the day, British No 1 Dan Evans, who now plays Murray, produced an eye-catching 6-3 6-3 victory over Cameron Norrie to secure his devote the semi-finals.

Also, 20-year-old Paul Jubb, who won the prestigious 2019 NCAA singles championship edged out Ryan Penistone 6-2 6-7 (4-7) 10-6.

